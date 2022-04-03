A fire has destroyed a home in Crawford County. This fire also took the lives of several people including children.

According to authorities the fire took place around 7 p.m. on April 1 at a residence located in the 100 block of Union Street in Springboro.

This fire took the lives of four people including 65-year-old Hilda Eberhart, a 14-year-old boy, a 10-year-old boy, and a six-month-old girl.

Two people were taken to a local hospital following this fire including a 45-year-old female who was last reported to be in critical condition.

A 63-year-old male was also taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.