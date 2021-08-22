In case you missed it: fourth annual Corgi Fest held at Frontier Park

It was the fourth annual Corgi Fest at Frontier Park. Nearly 300 dogs gathered at the park on August 21st.

Corgi Fest featured pet owners and their corgis along with food and merchandise vendors.

Nearly 300 corgis were registered for the festival. Many of the corgis participated in races and a costume contest.

“This is the fourth annual Corgi Fest ever in Pennsylvania. We’re the third largest corgi gathering in the nation and honestly every year we’ve just grown and grown and gotten more volunteers and more support and sponsors and every year it just gets better,” said Jade Mitchell, Organizer of Corgi Fest.

Dog owners traveled across the country for this event and were joined by local corgi owners for a day of fun.

