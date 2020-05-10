In case you missed it: Friends, family and local fire department hold birthday celebration parade for 96-year-old

On Saturday May 9th, Belle Valley Fire Department paid a special visit to Judge Tate’s house to help him celebrate his 96th birthday.

Firetrucks and cars drove past Tate’s house along with friends and family who showed up in their own cars.

Judge Tate is the owner of The Judge’s Corner Soul Food Restaurant, and is a well known figure in the Erie community.

Tate’s son said that his father worked for General Electric when he first moved to Erie many years ago.

“Seventy two years of being a citizen in Erie Pennsylvania. He came up from Mississippi to find a better life him and his brothers,” said Robert Tate, Son of Judge Tate.

The Tate family grew in Erie over those 70 plus years.

The family was truly grateful that so many members of the community showed up to celebrate Judge Tate’s birthday.