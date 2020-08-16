In case you missed it: Frontier Park holds pop-up market event

There was a market pop-up event that took place at Frontier Park on Saturday morning.

A variety of local vendors set up over at Frontier Park for socially distant shopping.

The market was open from 10 a.m. until noon.

Lake Erie Arboretum at Frontier hosted this pop-up event. This was their third pop up market.

The vendors for this pop up market included a barkery called 7-10, a variety of fresh produce vendors and a local oil and vinegar shop.

LEAF’s director of programs said that the pop-up started in July and has had success as a way for people to shop, stay outdoors and remain socially distant from one another.

The director of programs said that the staff at Frontier Park worked diligently to make the park a place for the community to enjoy to enjoy, especially when people are looking for more ways to be outdoors.

“It means a whole lot not only to the vendors but to the community to have a place like Frontier Park. Our staff does an incredible job of taking care of the park and making it a wonderful place for people to come,” said Rosa Showers, Director of Programs at LEAF.

The director of Programs added that the next market pop-up in Frontier Park will take place on September 12th.