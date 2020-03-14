In case you missed it: Gannon and Mercyhurst shift to online classes

Local colleges are making changes in wake of COVID-19.

Both Gannon and Mercyhurst University announced recently that they will be shifting to online classes.

Gannon President Dr. Keith Taylor said it’s in the university’s best interest to suspend face to face classes for the rest of the semester for safety precautions.

Gannon will hold classes on March 16th and 17th so students can have the opportunity to meet with faculty and staff before this change. Online classes will begin on March 23rd.

Students at Gannon in residence halls will still have access to to the library, recreation and wellness center, as well as some dining facilities.

Gannon students will also be allowed to stay on campus if they feel they should not return to places with greater risks.

“To get the quality of education they need and do it in a remote site so we don’t have congregation of people together, we’re trying to avoid students leaving and going to places that might have the virus,” said Dr. Taylor.

Mercyhurst will be making the switch on March 16th. The university will extend a two week remote instruction to which students will be notified.

Mercyhurst President Michael Victor said in a university wide email that the rationale for this decision is to mitigate the gathering of large groups of students with classes being the most common form.