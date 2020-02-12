In case you missed it: Gannon University announces partner in development for I-HACK program

Gannon university has announced a new partnership with a technology company to provide free training for students.

Extreme Networks will be the first company to be housed in the university’s “Hatchery” facility located in Gannon’s Knight Tower.

The tech company along with the University will create an “Extreme Academy” allowing students to receive training and certification’s while still in school.

The specialized training on average would cost anywhere from $10,000 to $12,000. However, it will be free to students.

The program will also be available for private groups to book and receive training in Extreme Network products.

“It’s the ability to train more people in the region on this high tech equipment, we can create a really talented workforce and develop talent,” said Walter Iwanenko, Vice President of Academic Affairs at Gannon University.

The partnership is a ten year agreement with an estimated value of $12,000,000. The Academy will open starting this fall.