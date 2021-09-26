In case you missed it: Gannon University launches most ambitious fundraising campaign in campus history

On the evening of Friday September 24th Gannon University launched one of its most ambitious fundraising campaigns in its nearly 100 year history.

The 100 million dollar comprehensive campaign is called “Believe, Inspire, Transform, Gannon’s Next Century.”

The goal is to enrich the student experience, foster academic excellence, enhance the campus landscape, and leverage the Gannon fund.

Officials said that the campaign has been quietly gaining momentum and the school has already raised 60 million dollars.

“Gannon has had a successful first 100 years and we are on the move. There is lots of momentum and we are really excited what the next 100 years will bring for us and by donors investing in this campaign will truly change the trajectory of our next 100 years,” said Barbra Beuscher, Vice President of University Advancement.

This Fall, the university has its highest enrollment ever while welcoming more than 4,700 students from every state and 71 countries.

