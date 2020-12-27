In case you missed it: Gas leak on East 38th Street evacuates four houses

Some tense moments for Erie Fire Crews as a gas leak forces the evacuation of a structure on Saturday December 26th.

Crews were called to the 400 block of East 38th Street around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a gas leak.

National Fuel and Penelec crews were also called to the scene. Both the westbound and eastbound lanes of East 38th Street were closed at the time.

According to Erie County 911, a total of four houses were evacuated.

The residents left in private vehicles to seek shelter while crews were on the scene.

There is no word as to what caused the gas leak and no illnesses have been reported.