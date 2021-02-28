In case you missed it: Girl Scouts kick off their cookie season with a drive thru

Local Girl Scouts kicked off their cookie season with Representative Ryan Bizzarro.

This season for Troop 36823 started out with a car drive thru on Saturday February 27th at 10:30 p.m.

The drive thru was held at the Girl Scouts Office in Edinboro.

The cars drove through outside and met the Girl Scouts to purchase their orders of cookies.

Bizzarro said that this is important to empower young people in the community and what the scouts do in growth as individuals is important.

“When I first got here a lot of the girls told me how many boxes they sold and what their biggest amount was. They are excited. It’s a good program for them,” said Representative Ryan Bizzarro, (D), 3rd District.

To order your girl scout cookies right to your doorstep, click here for instructions on the Girl Scout delivery system.

To hear the statement released by Representative Bizzarro, click here.