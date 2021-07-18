In case you missed it: Hagen History Center reopens to the public

Saturday July 17th was the first day that the Hagen History Center was open to the public.

Aside from being welcomed to the music at the Hagen History Center, visitors from Erie and across the country had the chance to sink in history while grabbing a nice snack from the food trucks.

Many people had the chance to see a total of eleven professional curated exhibits inside the Watson Curtze Mansion, the Wood Morrison House, and the new exhibit building.

One visitor who came from Florida said that he enjoys taking in the knowledge of what history has to offer.

“We love exploring history and historical facts and artifacts so we thought today would be a great day to come and visit the center now that is reopened,” said John Vinarsky, Visitor.

On Sunday July 18th the Hagen History Center is open free of charge from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list