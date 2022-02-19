In case you missed it: Harbor Creek School District to change facemask rules

Harbor Creek School District has become the latest school district in the region to change their mask wearing policy.

As of Friday, February 18th, the school district will determine the masking status by the number of COVID cases in each school.

This replaces the use of county-wide data to set the district’s mask wearing policy.

Facemasks will not be required unless a building has a COVID-19 case count exceeding two percent of faculty and students.

Harbor Creek schools will strongly recommend wearing masks regardless of case counts.