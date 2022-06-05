Folks had the opportunity to help local nonprofits while also getting in a little exercise down at Presque Isle on Saturday.

The annual Highmark Walk for a Healthy Community was held at Beach 11.

Event coordinators expected about 1,000 participants and aimed to raise $100,000 for all of the Erie nonprofits that participated.

In 2021, the walk raised over $29,000. This is the 17th year that the walk has been held here in Erie.

Eighteen of the nonprofits were from the health and human service industry. All of the nonprofits were from Northwest PA.

“This is a great event for the Erie community, and Erie nonprofits. So we help the Erie nonprofits. We underwrite the entire cost of this event so that Erie nonprofits, everything they raise they are going to take home 100% of what they raise,” said Jim Teed, Regional Vice President of Highmark Health.

The event was emceed by JET 24’s very own Sean Lafferty, Jill McCormick, and Jennifer Mobilia.