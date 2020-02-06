In case you missed it: Jeff Foxworthy and SNL Legends David Spade, Rob Schneider & Kevin Nealon to perform during the National Comedy Center’s Lucille Ball Comedy Festival

The National Comedy Center announced its headliners for the 30th annual Lucille Ball Comedy Festival in Jamestown, NY.

Nationally renowned comedian Jeff Foxworthy will headline the 30th annual event. Joining him for the week-long event will be Saturday night live legends David Spade, Rob Schneider and Kevin Nealon.

Pre-sale tickets for these shows will be available for National Comedy Center members starting Tuesday, February 25th at noon and will be available for the general public on Tuesday, March 3rd at noon.

The event runs from August 5th through August 9th.

For tickets to these shows be sure to visit the National Comedy Center’s website https://comedycenter.org/.

Also, don’t forget to vote for the National Comedy Center as Best New Museum in the USA Today poll.