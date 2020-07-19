In case you missed it: Jr’s Last Laugh gets new name honoring legendary magician

In case you missed it, it’s a new beginning for the former Jr’s Last Laugh and an opportunity to showcase a man who was known as the “Dean of American Magicians.”

Kellar’s, named after famous magician Harry Kellar, will be a modern magic and comedy club here in downtown Erie.

Harry Kellar, who the club is named after, was born here in Erie back in 1849.

Kellar was the first American magician to become an international star which also earned him the title of “Dean of American Magicians.”

Kellar was a friend and a mentor to the famous magician Harry Houdini.

The new owner of the club said that this has been a long kept secret here in Erie and the time has finally come to properly honor this magician.

“You’re gonna see all of the memorabilia and the story of who this gentleman was, a legacy and a legend from Erie Pennsylvania. That’s been hidden and needs to be celebrated,” said Bobby Borgia, Owner of Kellar’s Magic and Comedy Club.

The grand opening is set for August 7th. You can get tickets to the show by clicking here.