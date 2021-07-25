In case you missed it: kayaker rescued in French Creek

A kayaker was rescued along the waters of French Creek on Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, this rescue happened around 3 p.m. when the kayak overturned under the Spring Street bridge in Meadville.

Our photographer on scene said that the creek waters were high and the water was running fast.

The Crawford County Scuba Team and area fire departments put a boat in at Meadville Bicentennial park.

The kayaker was found clinging to a branch. Crews were able to rescue him and the man was uninjured.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list