In case you missed it: Kellar’s Modern Magic and Comedy Club hosts ribbon cutting ceremony

The new magic and comedy club known as Kellar’s hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open the club.

Kellar’s Modern Magic and Comedy Club is located in the former Jr.’s Last Laugh Comedy Club.

Borgia said that he plans on keeping the comedy aspect of the club while introducing magic acts to Erie.

The club was inspired by another Erie native, Harry Kellar.

“I think Erie is going to be, hopefully excited about who this gentleman was and how big he was. He was the secret hidden in Erie. I’m a magician and I’m revealing his secret for the first time,” said Bobby Borgia, Owner of Kellar’s Modern Magic and Comedy Club.

Throughout the club, memorabilia from Kellar’s estate is on display.

