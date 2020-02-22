In case you missed it: Kids can now drive cars into surgery at UPMC Hamot

When you are a kid, going into the hospital for surgery can be truly scary. The trip from your room to said surgery can be even more traumatic.

However, the folks at UPMC Hamot have found a solution that will give kids an experience they won’t want to forget and for the right reasons.

Kids now have the opportunity to drive a new electric car down the hallway into the operating room prior to their surgeries. This experience is aimed to help reduce their anxiety over the surgeries.

“The real benefit of this is that it will really alleviate their stress and makes the experience fun, it welcomes them into the O.R. the team surrounds them. The team is thrilled to see this,” said David Gibbons, President of UPMC Hamot.

UPMC Northwest in Venango recently also started using these cars as well.