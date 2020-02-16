In case you missed it: Kids have tea party with Princess Belle from Beauty and the Beast

Over the weekend, Kids had a chance to spend time with a princess.

Once Upon A party held an event on Saturday February 15th where kids got to have fun with spending quality time with Belle from Beauty and the Beast.

During the event, kids got the opportunity to listen to stories, dance and sing to some favorite songs and even enjoy some themed bubble tea.

This is a monthly event designed to be in a small setting in order to give kids some quality princess time.

“Oh my gosh we love it. They’re adorable and they’re so excited to see the princesses. It’s a lot of fun,” said Christina Bell, Owner of Once Upon a Party.

The next Andora’s bubble tea party will be held on March 15th.