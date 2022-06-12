Play ball! On Saturday kids got a unique opportunity to play baseball on the field at UPMC Park.

This weekend marks the start of “Play Ball” Weekend which is an effort by both Minor League Baseball and Major League Baseball to get youth out and playing baseball.

There are events in 30 major league cities and 120 minor league cities meant to encourage kids to play and help them sharpen their skills.

The president of the Erie Seawolves shared why it’s important to get kids involved in sports at a young age.

“If kids play ball when they’re younger and they continue to play ball, they’ll follow it when they’re adults, and obviously that’s the business we’re in and we’d like to see that happen, but we like to see more kids playing ball and this is just a little something we could do to make that happen,” said Greg Coleman, President of Erie Seawolves.

The event today was for children ages five through 12 and there were roughly 200 kids in attendance.