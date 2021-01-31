In case you missed it: Kiwanis Club of Fort Leboeuf hosts snowman building competition

On Saturday January 30th, folks had a chance to get creative for a snowman building contest.

Nearly a hundred people showed up and dressed their snowman. Snowman designs included the marshmallow man, Harry Potter and a Chief with wooden spoons for arms.

Three of the 24 snowmen were awarded best classic design, best artistic design and most original.

The Kiwanis Club of Fort Leboeuf hosted this event.

“This is the first year for Kiwanis Club of Fort Leboeuf building a snowman making contest. We wanted to do something where the community could get together in a safe way and still be creative,” said Nadine Merry, President of Kiwanis Club of Fort Leboeuf.

The winners will be getting a $25 gift card to a local restaurant.