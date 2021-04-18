In case you missed it: late night bar fight sends two men to the hospital

Two men are in the hospital after a late night bar fight that took place Saturday.

According to Erie Police, this happened at around 1:30 a.m. at the Rockstarz Nightclub on state Street.

Police said that a 26-year-old male was stabbed in the upper back and face. A 24-year-old male was also stabbed in the torso.

These stabbings happened during a bar fight that involved several people.

Both of the men were transferred to UPMC Hamot. At this time the severity of their injuries are unknown.

Police are continuing to investigate this situation.