In case you missed it: LECOM holds white coat ceremony at Bayfront Convention Center

It was a rite of passage on Saturday down at the Bayfront Convention Center.

It was the annual White Coat Ceremony for students at LECOM.

On the morning of Saturday September 18th, members of the School of Pharmacy class of 2024 received their white coats Members of the College of Osteopathic Medicine Class of 2025 received their white coats in the afternoon.

Getting the white coat is a big milestone for students as they progress to more clinical aspects of their education.

“There’s been more enthusiasm now with the pandemic than ever before and our applications are off the wall. So they want to serve and that means to the higher good and we should be proud of our young people,” said Dr. Silvia Ferretti, Dean/Provost at LECOM.

More than 280 Osteopathic medical students and 100 pharmacy students received their white coats today from LECOM.

