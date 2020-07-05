In case you missed it: Local barber holds barbecue for first responders

In Millcreek, a free barbecue was held for first responders on this Fourth of July.

The owner of a local barbershop called Garvers Barbers and More, Nick Garver, hosted a barbecue for local first responders.

Garver and his family grilled hot dogs, hamburgers and pulled pork sandwiches. All of the people who prepared the food wore masks and gloves.

Those who stopped by were asked to wear a mask as well and to maintain social distancing practicing.

Garver said that the past couple of months first responders have worked diligently to protect the public, so this was his way of saying thank you.

“All the stuff that’s going on, all the craziness in this world. I want our first responders here in Erie to know how much we appreciate them,” said Nick Garver, Owner of Garver Barbers and More.

Garver added that this could be a new tradition, hosting a barbecue for first responders each Fourth of July.