In case you missed it: Local businesses gear up for Small Business Saturday

A shop local advancer will be held on Saturday November 27th for people in the community to support small local businesses in the area.

Small business owners are continually looking for ways to market themselves and gain new customers.;

The owners find these events to be useful in spreading the news about their business and hope that it will bring more people into their stores.

“It’s kind of nice because it’s a smaller boutique so it’s not the crazy Black Friday, but you still get good discounts and sales,” said Allison Gorman, Owner of E. Lane Boutique.

“I hope that it will be beneficial for me as well as the other small businesses that just opened,” said Sierra Williams, Owner of Star Kids Boutique.

The owners of both businesses are expecting a strong small business Saturday.

