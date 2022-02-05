In case you missed it: Local doctors discuss treating hypothermia and cold exposure injuries

Low temperatures are leading local doctors to constantly treat cold exposure injuries and hypothermia.

Cold exposure injuries, such as frostbite, have been a common diagnosis for patients at Millcreek Community Hospital.

One doctor at this hospital also noted that hypothermia has been more prevalent in the homeless population this winter.

Meanwhile at AHN Saint Vincent, hypothermia has been more common in the elderly and children, and the cold is not the only factor.

“Folks who are older, our ability to regulate our temperature can sometimes be impaired. Also certain medications that people are on for different conditions like diabetes or Parkinson’s, those can interfere with our ability to regulate our temperature,” said Jestin Carlson, Emergency Physician at AHN Saint Vincent.

The doctors recommend wearing layers when outside and covering extremities like fingers, remove wet clothing to keep heat in your body, and spend as less time as possible outside in the frigid temperatures.