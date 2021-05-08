In case you missed it: Local florists see decent flower supply ahead of Mother’s Day

While some florists are experiencing a shortage of flowers ahead of Mother’s Day, other florists are saying that they have plenty of flowers in stock.

The owner of the Floral Gallary in Downtown Erie has al of the flowers needed to make the perfect Mother’s Day arrangement.

The owner said that it’s important for people to know while they have an abundance of options, prices are higher this year.

Despite a price increase, the florist does have something to fit every budget.

Help mom out. Moms love flowers. What can brighten a day more than a bouquet of flowers?” said Laura Eaton, Owner of Floral Gallary.

Pick up and delivery options will be available on both Saturday and Sunday.