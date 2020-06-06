In case you missed it: Local restaurants now open for outside seating

Despite Erie staying in the yellow phase, some local restaurants are now open to the public for outside seating.

Many local hospitality businesses are struggling to get through this pandemic. Since June 5th, some restaurants are now allowed to serve people for outdoor seating.

Many establishments are following the CDC’s considerations for restaurants and bars.

One local restaurant, The Cork 1794, has opened their patio after being closed for over 80 days.

The director of marketing explained some of the changes that the restaurant made in order to be able to open for outdoor seating.

“We’ve taken new measures. We have digital menus. We have touchless payment. We’re going above and beyond to build that trust with our guests. We’re just so excited to have everyone back,” said Anne Lewis, Director of Marketing for Red Letter Hospitality.

The director of marketing added that tables are separated while being placed six feet apart so that people can stay socially distant.