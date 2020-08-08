In case you missed it: Man charged after leaving the scene of an accident with stolen vehicle leading police on high speed chase

In case you missed it: One woman and an Erie Police officer were treated at a local hospital following a car crash.

The crash also led police on a high speed chase through the west side of Erie.

On August 7th just before 1 p.m., police reported a two car crash on West 12th and Liberty.

One vehicle involved in this crash was reported stolen. The vehicle was reported stolen from 10th and State Street.

According to police, the driver of the stolen vehicle then went into Rick Weaver Buick Used Car Lot and allegedly stole another car that had just been sold.

Police later located the stolen car over on Brown Avenue which is also where the chase began.

Police were able to box the vehicle in over on the 600 block of West 12th where they took the driver into custody.

“Took off down the road, we luckily had the great force of Erie Police with us to help track him down. Hopefully we will recover the car and I know they got him in custody which is nice and get him off the road,” said Clark Eason, Witness.

The suspect is charged with stealing a car, leaving the scene of an accident and all charges related to pursuit.