In case you missed it: Man charged in robbery of Marquette Savings Bank

Millcreek Police recently announced an arrest following the robbery of a Marquette Savings Bank.

Police have charged Raymond Churilla Jr. of Erie with one count of robbery.

Churilla is accused of entering the Marquette Savings Bank on Sterrettania Road around 11:00 A.M. on August 14th while demanding money.

Churilla is currently in the Erie County Prison on a $150,000 bond.

