In case you missed it: Member of St. Paul’s Church celebrates 100th birthday

Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church is celebrating a 100th birthday for one of their members.

Lucy Arndt will turn 100 officially on Saturday. Today she was surrounded by family and friends.

In her spare time she is a quilt master, making over 4,000 quilts for the church.

You might be wondering what keeps Arndt young, according to her daughter, it’s her pet cat.

“She is the nicest kitty. I’ve had her before I came here,” said Arndt.

Arndt also added if you plan on living to be 100 years old, simply “keep it up.”