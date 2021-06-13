In case you missed it: Members from Team Humanity hold fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club at Presque Isle Downs and Casino

A group with giving back in mind made their way to Erie on Saturday.

Members from Team Humanity gathered at Presque Isle Downs and Casino to hold a fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club.

Members of Presque Isle Downs and Casino had a chance to make some quick cash all by kissing a pig.

Team Humanity is a group that focuses on giving back to communities across the country.

The group has nearly 50,000 fans across their social media platforms.

Saturday’s event will also be available on Youtube with a special twist.

“This shoot today will be a Youtube giving video. So people that watch this segment can look it up on Youtube and can donate to their local Erie Club,” said Anthony Mattera, Organizer.

