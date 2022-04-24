Dancers from all across the United States, as well as right here in Erie, participated in a nationwide event with a special goal in mind.

Sixty five dancers from the U.S. participated in the National Water Dance precisely at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The concept was to use dance to create climate awareness and celebrate our use of water.

Mercyhurst University’s Dance Department participated from the Erie Maritime Museum with “The Ripple Effect.”

The student coordinator said that lots of students and community members came together to make this possible.

“A bunch of local students are participating and volunteering for this. So it’s been a real Erie community event and it’s bringing everyone together. I’m excited to see what happens,” said Jenna Fritts, Student Coordinator.

There were also local artists on hand at this event. Mercyhurst has been involved in National Water Dance since 2014.