In case you missed it: More trouble arises outside of Club Energy

Around 3:45 on Saturday morning, police were once again called out to Club Energy located on the 700 block of East 22nd Street.

According to Erie Police, 50 people were gathered in front of the building. During this time multiple shots were also fired and police recovered several shell casings.

During an upcoming City Council meeting, City Council is expected to vote on an ordinance requiring after hour clubs, bottle clubs and dance clubs to be licensed and inspected on a yearly basis.

Police have arrested and charged two people in this situation. The suspects are currently in the Erie County Prison and awaiting arrangement.