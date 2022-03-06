One person was flown to a local hospital following an accident that took place in Crawford County on March 5.

This accident happened around 2 p.m. on Route 322 near the Cotton Road intersection.

According to the fire chief on scene, two cars collided head on. After the collision, one of the cars collided with a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist received heavy damage and was flown to the hospital for treatment.

The two drivers of the cars involved refused treatment on scene.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.