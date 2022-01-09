In case you missed it: Multiple crews respond to structure fire on Kelso Drive

Multiple crews in Millcreek Township responded to a structure fire on Kelso Drive the night of January 8th.

Calls for this fire came out shortly before 9 p.m. on the 400 block of Kelso Drive.

When crews arrived on scene, they found a working structure fire with exposure to a vehicle.

No injuries were reported from this fire and no one was home at the time of the fire as well.

The cause is still under investigation.