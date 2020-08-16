In case you missed it: Naked man breaks into Highmark Building

In case you missed it: A rather strange event took place on State Street early on Saturday morning.

Police were called to the Highmark Building located at 717 State Street. This call took place at 3 a.m. on Saturday morning.

According to the Erie Police, when they arrived on the scene they found a 31-year-old man who was standing naked inside the lobby of the building.

The man had entered the building after smashing the front door. The man then continued to ransack the lobby.

The suspect is currently being held in an area hospital and is undergoing psychiatric evaluation.