In case you missed it: National Donor Day: Son gives his father the gift of life

February 14th was not only Valentine’s Day, but also National Donor Day.

Steven and Brian Haner are a father and son pair who know first hand the benefits of organ donation.

Just six months ago, the 51-year-old Brian Haner received a kidney transplant from his son.

When the news came along that the father needed a kidney donor, his son Steven stepped up.

The 23-year-old decided to get tested and see if he was a match after his mother was not.

In August of 2019, his son gave him the gift of life which untimely saved him.

“It was pretty exciting finding out he was a match. It was going to be a long road if it wasn’t. You know there is a long waiting list,” said Brian Hener, kidney recipient.

According to Donate Life, there are about 8,000 people waiting for a life saving organ transplant.