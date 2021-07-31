In case you missed it: National Fuel customers should see an increase in their gas bill starting Sunday

If the recent $100 National Fuel rebate on the cost of transporting gas sounded too good to be true, you may be on to something.

The company is putting in a request for the cost of the gas itself which if approved will raise the rates of homeowners by about $10 a month.

The company said that is the going price for gas these days.

The reduction in moving the gas and the increase in the cost of gas means a total increase of about five dollars a month.

If approved by the PUC, the new rate would begin on August 1st.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list