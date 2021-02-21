In case you missed it: New clothing store opens in Liberty Plaza with morals behind their name and mission

More good news in the resurgence of the Liberty Plaza as another clothing store opened on Saturday.

Truth Clothing Store made it’s opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The meaning behind the name is teach, respect, understand, trust and honor.

According to the family who owns the store, these are the five things that you should have in your life.

The mission is to build generational wealth and financial freedom.

The manager said that more importantly the mission is to give back to the community.

“My hope and dreams are to start right now and hopefully we can build on it. We can expand and in the future like I said we can add on to it with other business adventures,” said Carl Knight, Manager of Truth Clothing.

The plan for the shop is to expand their business to being involved with non-profit organizations.