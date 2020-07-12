In case you missed it: New coffee house opens in Girard

The Crick Coffee House and Eatery will swing open it’s doors to customers on Monday July 13th at 6 a.m.

On July 11th, the owners Valerie and Dan Mininger invited guests to the shop for a test run of their food and service.

In this location which is in the historic part of Girard, lots of socially distanced tables filled the new space. They will also have some great outdoor seating available as well.

Alongside the great coffee, drinks and other pastries, The Crick also offers a variety of menu items for all times of the day.

The Crick will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.