In case you missed it: Noe’ Noonan Cosmetology School holds grand opening

The first female owned cosmetology school in Erie’s history held their grand opening on Friday.

On January 7th, Noe’ Noonan School of Cosmetology held their grand opening on West Ridge Road.

The new business caters to current cosmetology students, as well as current professionals.

The school will offer ongoing education and refresher courses.

“We are here to give anybody who is interested in the beauty industry all the tools they need to be able to do that to start with as good foundation of education, have the best educators to them, the best products at their fingertips,” said Kayla Noonan, Noe’ Noonan School of Cosmetology Owner.

The first class will begin on Tuesday January 11th.