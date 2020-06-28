In case you missed it: NWA Pride Alliance 2020 Pridefest goes virtual

Like many other annual parades, this year’s Pride celebration looked a lot different.

This was an event that they called 2020 Virtual Pridefest. This event featured live dance performances that would normally take place on the stage over on Perry Square.

The events however due to the pandemic took place over a live stream.

To celebrate the LGBTQ community, this pride month had over 60 pride flags hanging from outside different businesses through out Erie County.

One of the hosts and president of NWA Pride Alliance shared how everyone was able to be part of the celebration.

“The LGBTQ community is all about acceptance. We don’t care about your gender identity. We don’t care what your sexuality is, and we don’t care about the color of your skin. So that’s what we’re here celebrating. We would invite everybody to come out and do the same,” said Alex Sphon, President of NWA Pride Alliance.

JET 24’s own Samiar Nefzi was a co-host of the event as well.