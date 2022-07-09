The state prison in Albion was on lockdown on Thursday after a corrections officer was injured allegedly by an inmate.

The officer was taken to the hospital following the attack that took place around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

At the time of the attack, the officer was said to be conscious and alert.

The facility was placed on lockdown following the attack.

According to the staff at the prison, more information will be released after the charges are filed. There was no threat to the general public during this incident.