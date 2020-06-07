In case you missed it: Orangutan bites worker at the Erie Zoo

A scary scene took place Saturday afternoon at the Erie Zoo. One zookeeper was sent to the hospital after being bitten by one of the orangutans.

According to zoo officials, the zookeeper was feeding an orangutan when the animal reached out and grabbed him.

Scott Mitchell, President of the Erie Zoo, said that this female orangutan is not known for being aggressive.

“We have never had this happen before, so obviously we are now going to spend some time and review those areas and look at our safety protocols and see that this does not happen in the future,” said Mitchell.

The injuries are described as non life-threatening.