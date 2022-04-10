One local organization who specializes in autism, held their monthly Building Connections LEGO Social Club on April 9.

The club’s efforts go towards improving social interactions and community skills for the children and teens with social difficulties associated with autism spectrum disorder.

Children and teens who participate in this club are able to hone their verbal and nonverbal skills, social interactions with their peers, peer to peer playing, learning how to share, and other aspects that will benefit them now and later in life.

The organization shared what outcomes LEGO building has played in the lives of children and teens who participate in the club.

“There’s a lot of research out there about Lego being a therapeutic program for individuals living with an autism spectrum disorder, and so we have done our own data and we have shown an increase on a five point scale, we have shown an increase in level four to five for our kiddos,” said Tish Bartlett, Executive Director for Autism Society of Northwestern Pennsylvania.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The children and teens within the club have increased in peer to peer interaction, being able to self direct when they arrive to the building, and communicating with their peers.