In case you missed it: PennDOT and local officials team up to educate seniors on safe driving

PennDOT, the Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority, and the Erie County Department of Health recently teamed up to host a public education session for seniors looking for safe driving tips.

In this event, attendees were provided with safe driving tips for their day to day driving along with free transportation opportunities for those who are not able to drive.

PennDOT has maximized their efforts in the past to reach out to senior drivers in order to continue ensuring safety tips.

One expert shared some tips on what elderly drivers can do before taking on the road.

“Try to avoid putting yourself in dangerous driving situations. So that can include night time driving, going out in bad weather, or during rush hour traffic,” said Saxon Daugherty, PennDOT District One Safety Press Officer.

PennDOT is also asking elderly drivers to try and plan their travels around those aspects and receive routine medical and vision exams as they are essential when behind the wheel.