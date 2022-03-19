One person is in custody following a lengthy standoff at Presque Isle.

Calls came in around 5 p.m. on March 18. for reports of a man with a weapon on Beach 10.

As a safety concern, police closed down part of the park for a period of time on Friday evening.

The suspect was taken into custody around 7 p.m. without any injury.

According to police, the man was suicidal and was likely taken to the hospital.