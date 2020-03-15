In case you missed it: Picasso’s giving back to the community

One local business is giving back to the community by lending a helping hand as shoppers continue to wipe out store shelves over COVID-19 fears.

Picasso’s located just off interchange road, recently held a food give away.

the sandwich shop is offering free kits filled with soup, pasta, hand sanitizer and toilet paper.

Co-owners of the store told Action News they brought the products from their supplier.

Community members showed up to the store front around 8:30 a.m. this morning to get their hands on the bags prior to the 11 a.m. start time.

“It just baffles me sometimes because I never thought this would happen in my lifetime. It’s just one of those things that pops out of nowhere and were unprepared for sometimes,” said Craig Manley, Erie resident.

Picasso’s message to the community is “This is one of those times when everyone should on their neighbors and share supplies especially if you may have over shopped.