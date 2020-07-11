In case you missed it: Police charge two individuals in the May 30th riot

Local News
Two people have been charged in the May 30th riot in Erie.

Police have charged 20-year-old Amjad Al-Quraishi with shooting a man in the hip at 5th and State Streets during the disturbance.

Shortly after this incident, police believe that 20-year-old Nicholas Gonzales hit the same victim with a brick, thus knocking the victim to the ground.

Police said that they used both surveillance and cell phone cameras to piece together their case.

Al-Quaraishi surrendered to the police on July 10th. At the moment Gonzales remains at large.

