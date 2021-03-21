In case you missed it: Police investigating injuries suffered by a four-month-old in Girard

Injuries suffered by a four-month-old girl are under investigation by police.

On Saturday March 20th, Girard Borough and Pennsylvania State Police were called to a residence at 121 Myrtle Street in Girard.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding injuries to the victim.

The little girl was taken by EMS to an Erie hospital. It was at said hospital that the authorities were notified.

Girard Borough Police Chief Kevin Rafferty told us that the four-month-old was flown by helicopter to a Pittsburgh hospital for treatment.

There are no other details available at this time.